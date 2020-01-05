Norwich Make Bid for Highly-Rated Sam McCallum Amid Rival Liverpool Interest

Exclusive - ​ Norwich City have made a bid for highly-rated Coventry full-back Sam McCallum, amid rival interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool.





The 19-year-old has established himself in the first team this season, and a number of impressive performances have seen Premier League and Championship sides sit up and take notice.

Premier League leaders ​Liverpool , who hold a commanding 19-point lead at the top of the table, have been interested in McCallum for some time and have held talks with the Sky Blues about a possible deal.





But a source has told 90min that talks have failed to progress because the Reds are unwilling to pay more than £1.5m plus add-ons, which is some way short of Coventry's £3m valuation.





That's allowed ​Norwich to swoop in and make a bid of their own, as manager Daniel Farke looks to make some last minute additions to his squad.





The Canaries are in the midst of an intense relegation battle and are currently six points away from safety. They have a significantly worse goal difference than all of their relegation rivals, though, following a sustained period of poor form.





McCallum is a graduate of Jamie Vardy's non-league academy, making the move to Coventry in 2018. Obviously, he lacks experience at the highest level - but Norwich feel they have seen enough in his performances in League One this season to warrant bringing him to Carrow Road.

90min has learned that Aston Villa and Bournemouth are two other ​Premier League clubs who have shown interest, while Leeds and Fulham have also been keeping tabs on his progress.





At this stage, Norwich are favourites to conclude a deal and it's likely that an agreement will be reached with Coventry before the end of the transfer window. Should he sign on the dotted line, he'll become the Norfolk-based club's fourth signing of the January transfer window - following Lukas Rupp, Ondrej Duda and Melvin Sitti to East Anglia.

