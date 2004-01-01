Norwich predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Just like they did in 2019/20, Norwich City will mark their return to the Premier League with a battle against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Daniel Farke has spent big this summer to try to cement a spot in the top flight, and a good number of those new faces could well make their debuts in this one.

Here's how the boss could line up...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Aarons will be intent on remaining in the Premier League | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Tim Krul (GK) - Despite the arrival of Angus Gunn this summer, Krul will likely get the chance to prove he deserves to keep his spot in the squad.



Max Aarons (RB) - Another transfer window is nearly done and Aarons remains a Norwich player. That's a win for the Canaries.



Ben Gibson (CB) - Gibson started to get his career back on track with Norwich last season and will now be looking to prove himself as a Premier League player once again.



Grant Hanley (CB) - Hanley has spent a week in training after completing an isolation period, so there's a good chance he retains his place in the starting lineup, but this spot could end up going to Christoph Zimmermann.



Dimitrios Giannoulis (LB) - Giannoulis did well enough on loan last season to earn himself an expensive permanent move to Carrow Road this year.

2. Midfielders

Gilmour has high hopes for the season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Lukas Rupp (CM) - Used largely as a winger during his first spell in the Premier League, Rupp is now shining in a central role and will likely play slightly ahead of his midfield partners.



Billy Gilmour (CM) - Gilmour has fond memories against Fabinho and will be eyeing another highlight reel moment against the Brazilian.



Pierre Lees-Melou (CM) - Lees-Melou could easily be one of the bargains of the season. His versatility and ability to create chances could make him a star very quickly.

3. Forwards