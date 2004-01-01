Norwich vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Norwich host Liverpool at Carrow Road in the third round of the Carabao Cup, one of only four all-Premier League ties at this stage of the competition.

Norwich have struggled in the Premier League since returning to the top flight this season but thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the last round.

Liverpool enter the competition at this stage, with their participation in European football earning them and other clubs in the same position a bye to the third round.

How to watch Norwich vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Tuesday 21 September, 19:45 (BST)

Where is it being played? Carrow Road

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Carabao Cup on Quest (UK)

Referee? Darren England

Norwich team news

Norwich boss Daniel Farke could make some changes | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

There is a chance that Bali Mumba could return for the Canaries after recovering from a dislocated knee, while Jacob Sorensen could also return to the squad.

Christoph Zimmerman, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta remain out.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold won't return from illness | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold will sit this one out because of illness, although chances are he would have been rested anyway because Liverpool are expected to heavily rotate – even Jurgen Klopp didn’t face the press ahead of the game, sending assistant Pep Lijnders instead.

Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams miss out through injury, but there could be starts for the likes of Curtis Jones, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Norwich vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Norwich: Gunn; Mumba, Gibson, Omobamidele, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, McLean, Rupp; Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Jones, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Origi, Minamino

Norwich vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Norwich and Liverpool have met at Carrow Road already this season, with the latter taking all three points with a 3-0 Premier League win last month.

It was 1990 the last time these clubs met in anything other than a top flight league match. Norwich haven’t beaten Liverpool at all in 15 attempts since April 1994 when Jeremy Goss scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

Norwich vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool are expected to beat Norwich | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Even with rotations for both sides and potentially a couple of very inexperienced players in the Liverpool lineup, the visiting Reds should have too much for their Norfolk hosts.

The majority of Liverpool’s second string are international-calibre players and that is likely to be telling, although it is likely to be a closer game than the recent 3-0 meeting.

Prediction: Norwich 1-2 Liverpool

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!