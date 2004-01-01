Norwich vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Just like in the 2019/20 season, Liverpool and Norwich will meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

With their major injury problems now in the past (at least for now), Liverpool will be planning another assault on the Premier League title and will be expecting to get off to a good start against one of the league's new faces.

Championship winners Norwich have retained some of the young core that impressed in the top flight two years ago and have spent big this summer in the hope of avoiding the same fate this time around.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Norwich vs Liverpool on TV in the UK/US

When is kick off? Saturday 14 August, 17:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Carrow Road

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports (UK), NBC/fuboTV (US)

Who's the referee? Andre Marriner

Who's the VAR? Stuart Attwell

Norwich team news

Placheta remains sidelined | SOPA Images/Getty Images

Daniel Farke will definitely be without winger Przemyslaw Placheta because of COVID-19 rules, while there are also concerns about centre-back Andrew Omobamidele after his battle with tonsillitis this week.

The boss will also make late calls on Teemu Pukki, Lukas Rupp and Todd Cantwell, all of whom have been bothered by injuries and fitness troubles in the past few weeks.

Liverpool team news

Robertson has an ankle injury | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Andy Robertson remains sidelined with the ankle injury he picked up in pre-season, and young midfielder Curtis Jones joins him on the treatment table as he is recovering from a concussion.

Midfield duo Thiago and Jordan Henderson are still playing catch-up on their fitness and may miss the game, but there could be long-awaited returns to competitive action for defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Norwich vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki, Cantwell.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Norwich vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Norwich have a rough record against Liverpool | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The two sides last met in the 2019/20 season, with Liverpool coming out on top both times. They picked up a 4-1 win at Anfield on opening day before adding a 1-0 victory in February 2020.

That was the continuation of an ugly trend for Norwich which has seen the Canaries fail to beat Liverpool since April 1994, when a worldie from Jeremy Goss spoiled the end to the standing era in the Kop stand at Anfield.

Since that win, Norwich have lost 12 of the 14 meetings between these two sides, only avoiding defeat twice thanks to 1-1 draws in 2011 and 2015.

Norwich vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool are heavy favourites for this one | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Norwich are a lot of fun and have spent plenty of money this summer in an attempt to survive in the top flight, but there's still a gulf in quality between themselves and Liverpool.

The Reds aren't at 100%, but they still have more than enough about them to get the job done here. They look strong at both ends of the field and will likely be too much for Norwich to handle.

We could get a repeat of the 2019 opening day, which saw Norwich create all sorts of problems for Liverpool but still end up on the wrong side of a hiding.

Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool