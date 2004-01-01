Nottingham Forest complete signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old right-back made 33 appearances for the Reds at senior level, but notably had his pathway to the starting XI blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Wales international spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and helped them win the Championship. 90min previously revealed the Cottagers wanted to keep Williams, but he had various offers from other Premier League sides and has now joined up with Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest as their sixth senior signing of the summer.

Speaking to the club's official website, Williams expressed his excitement at joining the club: “I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and The City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks. Having spoken to the Head Coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new teammates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

In a parting statement to Liverpool on Twitter, Williams said: "15 years at this special club, thank you for everything, it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

"I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget, YNWA!"