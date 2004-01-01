Nottingham Forest confident of winning race for Neco Williams

Nottingham Forest are confident of beating a host of Premier League clubs to the signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams, 90min understands.

Williams impressed on loan at Craven Cottage last season, helping Fulham secure the Championship title.

Since then, as reported by 90min, a host of top-flight clubs have been fighting it out for his signature this summer. Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford were all interested but sources have now indicated that Forest are confident of signing the Welshman.

90min understands that the Trees had also been considering a move for Man City's Issa Kabore, before settling on Williams as their priority target.

Forest are eager to replace Djed Spence, who was one of their star players last season but looks set to join Tottenham - provided personal terms can be agreed.

Liverpool are open to letting the Williams depart this summer, provided their £15m asking price is met.

After seemingly missing out on their first-choice right-back, Williams, Fulham will push forward their pursuit of Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu.

The Cottagers had previously been hoping to secure a double-swoop for Williams and Liverpool teammate Takumi Minamino. However, they now seem set to miss out on both players with Minamino recently joining Monaco.