Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Nottingham Forest host Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime in a repeat of the first Premier League fixture shown on Sky Sports (although they will not be broadcasting this reunion).

Both clubs somehow escaped with clean sheets from their midweek league outings despite conceding a glut of chances to Brighton and West Ham respectively. Forest held on for their second draw in three matches while Liverpool inched into seventh with a narrow win.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this fortuitous duo.

Where are Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Stadium: The City Ground

The City Ground Date: Saturday 22 October

Saturday 22 October Kick-off Time: 12:30 BST / 07:30 EST / 04:30 PST

12:30 BST / 07:30 EST / 04:30 PST VAR: Mike Dean

Mike Dean Referee: Paul Tierney

Where can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in the UK?

Channel : BT Sport 1

: BT Sport 1 Channel: BT Sport Ultimate

BT Sport Ultimate Streaming Service: BT Sport

BT Sport Broadcast Time: 11:30 (BST)

Where can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Streaming Service: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 07:30

07:30 Broadcast Time PST: 04:30

Where can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

fuboTV Broadcast Time (EST): 07:30

Where can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Highlights?

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

BBC Match of the Day Stream: BT Sport Football YouTube channel

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Nottingham Forest: 0 Wins

Liverpool: 2 Wins

Draws: 3

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Nottingham Forest: LLDLD

Liverpool: WLWWW

Nottingham Forest team news

Harry Toffolo added to Steve Cooper's injury headache when he limped off with a knock in the dying embers of Forest's stalemate with Brighton on Tuesday night. Jack Colback (back) and Moussa Niakhate (thigh) are set to remain on the sidelines. Renan Lodi and Lewis O'Brien are further along in their recovery process but are also doubts.

Omar Richards is yet to make his debut since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer but could play some role for his new side before Halloween.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest Starting 11 (4-3-3): Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Lingard.

Bench: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Awoniyi, Surridge, Kouyate, Dennis, Boly, Bade.

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp has lost both forwards Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) to fitness problems until after the World Cup. Arthur Melo revealed last week that "an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action "for a while."

Goalscorer Darwin Nunez was removed inside the opening hour of Liverpool's midweek win after flagging a muscular problem at half-time. However, Klopp stressed that "we caught it at the right moment."

Ibrahima Konate is being cautiously eased back into training after suffering a minor injury while both Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (thigh) are expected to return at the start of November.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-4-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho; Firmino, Salah.

Bench: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Clark, Nunez, Phillips.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool score prediction

Forest were narrowly beaten 1-0 when they hosted Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final last March, producing what Klopp described as "a top, top performance." Seven months on, Cooper's side bear little resemblance to the cohesive unit which pushed the Reds so close.

Three straight victories for Liverpool has steadied the ship on Merseyside. While problems still remain, Klopp's team are unlikely to be as forgiving as Brighton were on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool