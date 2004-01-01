Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool are aiming to keep their quadruple dreams alive when they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side are aiming to secure their second trip to Wembley this season after tasting success in the League Cup in February.

A potential banana skin awaits for the Reds, however, with Nottingham Forest having secured wins over both Arsenal and Leicester en route to the last eight.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 20 March, 18:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? City Ground

TV channel/live stream? The ITV Hub (UK), ESPN (US)

Highlights? ITV Football YouTube channel

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Andrew Madley

Nottingham Forest team news

Max Lowe's groin injury is expected to keep him out until April, while Loic Mbe Soh has not featured since September through injury.

Lewis Grabban is also a doubt for Steve Cooper's men with an ankle injury which has rendered him out of action since the end of January.

Liverpool team news

Milner missed the trip to face Arsenal through illness | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Liverpool faithful will have been breathing a huge sigh of relief at the sight of Mohamed Salah coming off the bench in the midweek win over Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate also returned to the squad, although there are doubts over James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas' involvement after both missed the trip to Arsenal through illness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out too, with an injury which will also see him miss England's upcoming games.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool score prediction

Forest will be eyeing a third Premier League scalp at the City Ground when Liverpool come to town, although it will be a considerably more difficult task than their previous two this campaign.

The Reds are in scintillating form as they approach the business end of the season, moving to within a point of Man City in the Premier League and looking forward to a Champions League last-eight showdown against Benfica.

Klopp isn't likely to significantly weaken his team for this weekend, so expect Liverpool to progress to the last four.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool