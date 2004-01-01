Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Jurgen Klopp for lack of Man Utd penalties this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's complaints about Manchester United receiving so many penalties last season has resulted in his side getting fewer spot kicks this campaign.

United received 11 penalties last season, the second most in the Premier League behind Leicester City. Throughout the campaign the frequency of these decisions was a point of controversy, with Klopp commenting on it on more than one occasion.

The penalties have dried up in recent times though, with United having a string of strong claims turned down this season. Most recently, Jesse Lingard's protestations were waved away after he was seemingly dragged down by Mark Noble during the Red Devils' Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham on Wednesday.

Now, Solskjaer has openly expressed his frustration at some of the refereeing decision against his side.

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve," Solskjaer said. "We should have had three penalties in the last two games.

"There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting pens and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. I've seen a big, big difference since then. We just have to leave it to the refs and hopefully they'll make the right calls very soon."

Solskjaer was speaking before his side's Premier League game against Aston Villa at the weekend. United are looking to make it five wins from six games at Old Trafford and marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo should return to the starting XI after being rested in midweek.

Solskjaer went to praise the legendary forward for the impact he has made so far.

"We knew he was going to have a great impact on and off the pitch and Cristiano is still so professional," Solskjaer added. "The discipline he's shown throughout his career to make the most of his career, that's going to rub off on teammates and scoring goals will only help that impact.

"Been delighted, he's a different man now to when I played with him. He's been absolutely top. Work-rate, his attitude into games, communication. He knows he's not going to play every game but that's a good chat to have with me when he feels like he won't be ready."