Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing a ‘great test’ against Liverpool on Sunday after seeing his team go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a midweek win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The fixture was United’s game in hand from way back in September and saw the Red Devils got top at this stage of a season for the first time since 2012/13 when they last won the title.

Paul Pogba scored the winner against Burnley | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Paul Pogba scored the only goal, making it 15 consecutive away games unbeaten for United since last January at Anfield. They are unbeaten in all Premier League games since 1 November and have now taken 29 points from a possible 33 on offer over the last 11 fixtures.

“I'm very pleased, of course. Any time you get three points you are happy. We had to dig in and earn it and we did,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

“We feel very confident going into games. Away from home we have really done well. We have to believe in ourselves and we do. We've done a great job, it’s good times. [Liverpool on Sunday] is a test against the champions, who have been fantastic, a great test for us.”

Pogba was named Man of the Match for his standout performance and was already focusing on the next game at Anfield at the final whistle.

“It will be a beautiful game for everyone. We knew if we won, we would be top of the league when we play Liverpool," Pogba also told BBC Sport.

“We have to keep calm, now it is the big moment. We will see what is going to happen.”

Genuinely feel a new contract is more likely for Pogba than a transfer. Get the impression all he’s ever wanted was to be part of a competitive Utd team with teammates that can match him. That feels within touching distance now. Also helps the market for him has been obliterated. — Jamie Spencer ?? (@jamiespencer155) January 12, 2021

United’s run of form has seen them rise from 15th following the disappointing defeat to Arsenal back in November. They are very much the team with momentum on their side, with Liverpool winning only four of their last 10 Premier League games.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!