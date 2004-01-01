Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Bruno Fernandes is doubtful for Liverpool clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is a potential doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, but will do ‘everything he can’ to be fit in time.

Fernandes was among a handful of United players who suffered knocks during Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Atalanta at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has also been nursing a slight problem, although there is optimism that he will have recovered by Sunday, while Fred is another carrying a minor injury.

Crucially, Solskjaer refused to rule anyone out of contention against the club’s fiercest rivals.

“Games like Wednesday will always bring knocks and bruises. We have two or three with knocks but I hope I can pick from a fit squad,” he United boss told MUTV on Friday.

“Bruno might be a doubt but he's doing everything he can to be fit. I can't say if Fred will be fit or not. We might have the whole squad fit but may miss two or three. We'll see.”

Losing Fernandes would be a particular blow. The Portuguese maestro has had a mixed start to the season compared to the extraordinary standards he has previously set himself in a United shirt, but was crucial to the comeback win against Atalanta.

Fernandes also scored the winner the last time United beat Liverpool in January, netting a free-kick at Old Trafford to seal a 3-2 victory in a fourth round FA Cup tie.

“We've had some knocks, which you expect during games,” Solskjaer explained. “That's good, that we get some players giving everything, and then we just have to assess them. I'm not going to rule anyone out from Sunday but I'm not sure if everyone's going to be fit.”

Anthony Martial is another doubt after missing both games since the October international break. He has been able to train with the squad in recent days but is still ‘working on his fitness’. A place in the squad could be available to him but a start is very unlikely.

