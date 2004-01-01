Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Man Utd's plan to stop Mohamed Salah

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants each of his players to take responsibility for their own roles as his team attempts to keep Liverpool and Mohamed Salah at bay on Sunday.

Salah has earned widespread praise this season as arguably the best player in the world on current form. The Egyptian megastar has already scored 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions and hasn’t failed to find the net in any game since August – a run of nine straight appearances.

Solskjaer is under no illusion that United face a considerable task trying to keep Liverpool and particularly Salah off the scoresheet at Old Trafford in his team’s biggest game of the season.

"They will give us problems, definitely. But we need to find solutions, we need to be compact," the United boss has told Sky Sports.

“But it's in the key moments. Some of the goals Salah has scored lately has been pure brilliance. In the moments, the big players turn up.”

Solskjaer insists that United have to be proactive in shutting Liverpool down, rather than reactive. He is also drawing considerably on the mantra made famous by legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, whose ‘do your job’ catchphrase has driven the New England Patriots to so much success.

“You cannot, in my experience, think consequence. You have to think responsibility and role. These big games demand focus and mentality, complete focus for 90 minutes,” the Norwegian explained.

“Do your best individually for the team. If your role is up and down the line, you do that to the best of your ability. In one big Champions League game I was told to find a certain central defender and run him away to create space for others when we had the ball. That was my job.”

