Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Warns Liverpool They Have More to Do to Match Fergie's 1999 Side Yet

​Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Liverpool that they need to dominate the Premier League for years to come if they want to be viewed as one of the all-time great sides.

The Reds are on track to win their first league title in 30 years with frightening ease, and have been described as one of the league's best-ever teams alongside some of Sir Alex Ferguson's United sides.

However, Solskjaer insisted (via ​Manchester Evening News ) that ​Liverpool can only be viewed as an all-time great if they can win trophy after trophy - just like Ferguson did at Old Trafford.





"I think [Liverpool could be one of the greats]. You have a point that you have to do it again and again and again and Sir Alex is the only one who’s won it three times [in a row]...he’s won it a few times in fact," Solskjaer said. "He had an exceptional way of motivating us and getting us ready. A way of just letting trophies be trophies, win them and move forward."

Ferguson managed 13 ​Premier League titles in his 21 seasons at Old Trafford. He even won three consecutive titles on two separate occasions, and no other team has even managed that once.

His first came between 1998 and 2001, and he then repeated the feat between 2006 and 2009, and Solskjaer clearly feels as though that is the kind of dominance that is needed to be seen as one of the greats.

The Norwegian was then asked whether the United side of 1999, who won the league title, the FA Cup and the ​Champions League, were better than this current Liverpool setup, and he was reluctant to make any real comparisons.

"I would say so wouldn’t I, but let’s see when the season has finished. We’re just past halfway and there are many, many games to go," he said.

"Last season the race between Liverpool and ​City was amazing. You look at Liverpool now and they have 33 wins and five draws from the last 38 games and that’s a decent season, 104 points. It was close between them both last season. They both have half a season to play.

"[1999] showed we as a squad could cope with three tournaments and it was an amazing season, an amazing group, the personalities, the camaraderie. I’m sure with Liverpool...they can win all three see so I’m not going to say no or yes - but let’s see in May where they are at."

