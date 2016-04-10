On This Day in Football History - April 10: Man Utd Rout Roma, Tottenham Return the Favour & More

It's Good Friday! Which means everything today is good, right?
Well in regards to memorable football happenings on 10 April, it sure is. That's because this particular day in history coughed up a few magnificent matches, stunning goals and historic moments.
Spurs' 6-Minute Blitz Against Man Utd
📼 ⏪ Today's 'Matchday Revisited' takes us back to White Hart Lane for a classic against Man Utd in 2016! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/dRJYMQ9eIL— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 10, 2020
With the stadium still rocking, Spurs needed just a matter of seconds to seal the three points as Lamela got in on the act to cap off a fine day's work in north London.
Atlético Madrid Win Copa del Rey - With Radomir Antic In Charge
We faced Almería, Mérida, Betis, Tenerife, Valencia and Barça throughout the tournament.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 10, 2020
2⃣7⃣ goals scored
✅ 7W - 欄 3D - ❌ 1L
⚽️ @MilinkoPantic was the top scorer with 7️⃣ goals.
#StayHome
⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JVza5DpRIB
We recently bid farewell to a Spanish football legend: Radomir Antic. The only man to have managed Barcelona and both Madrid clubs sadly passed away this week, but today marks one of his best achievements in the hotseat.
24 years ago, Los Rojiblancos saw off
Vincent Kompany & Sadio Mané's Birthday Bonanzas
Sadly no longer playing in the same division, these two can still keep their engrossing on-field battles going in some capacity, perhaps with who throws the best birthday party?
What's more than likely though is that neither will be doing much given the current lockdown. Even still, Kompany comes across as such a calm, friendly character who doesn't 'do parties' all that much, so it'd probably be fairly understated anyway.
🥳 Happy birthday, 2019 #UCL winner Sadio Mané!#HBD | @LFC pic.twitter.com/UBElNVQTTo— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 10, 2020
Anyway, today marks the former Manchester City captain's 34th birthday, meanwhile the Liverpool forward has turned 28 on this most glorious of days.
Manchester United Hit 7 Past Roma
Technique = — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 10, 2020
#OnThisDay in 2007, @Carras16 went for the spectacular #MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/GZrIpG9waL
For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min