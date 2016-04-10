On This Day in Football History - April 10: Man Utd Rout Roma, Tottenham Return the Favour & More

​It's Good Friday! Which means everything today is good, right?

Well in regards to memorable football happenings on 10 April, it sure is. That's because this particular day in history coughed up a few magnificent matches, stunning goals and historic moments. Just another day at the (working from home) office.





Let's dive straight in.

Spurs' 6-Minute Blitz Against Man Utd

A season of 'what ifs' for many clubs - barring the obvious, of course - saw ​Spurs in particular mount their most serious title challenge of the ​Premier League era so far. Trailing Leicester at the league's summit heading into the final six matches of the season, it was ​Manchester United who came to town looking to banish their title hopes for another year.





Instead, Spurs were a force to be reckoned with at White Hart Lane, with Dele Alli (in his last match as a teenager) opening the scoring on the 70-minute mark. It took only four minutes for the lead to be extended, as Toby Alderweireld rose highest in the box to glance Erik Lamela's cross beyond David de Gea.

With the stadium still rocking, Spurs needed just a matter of seconds to seal the three points as Lamela got in on the act to cap off a fine day's work in north London.

Atlético Madrid Win Copa del Rey - With Radomir Antic In Charge

We recently bid farewell to a Spanish football legend: Radomir Antic. The only man to have managed Barcelona and both Madrid clubs sadly passed away this week, but today marks one of his best achievements in the hotseat.

24 years ago, Los Rojiblancos saw off Barça 1-0 at the Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza. Having successfully navigated their way past Almería, Mérida, Betis, Tenerife and Valencia - scoring 26 goals in the process - en route to the final, it took a solitary Milinko Pantić strike in extra time to secure a ninth Copa del Rey success for the club.





It capped off Antic's finest season as a manager, as ​Atlético also claimed a ​La Liga title that season to complete the double.

Vincent Kompany & Sadio Mané's Birthday Bonanzas

​Sadly no longer playing in the same division, these two can still keep their engrossing on-field battles going in some capacity, perhaps with who throws the best birthday party?

What's more than likely though is that neither will be doing much given the current lockdown. Even still, Kompany comes across as such a calm, friendly character who doesn't 'do parties' all that much, so it'd probably be fairly understated anyway.

Anyway, today marks the former ​Manchester City captain's 34th birthday, meanwhile the ​Liverpool forward has turned 28 on this most glorious of days.

Manchester United Hit 7 Past Roma

Unsurprisingly, 10 April 2007 is a day that will live long in the memories of United supporters. Why? Because they ran bloody riot in the ​Champions League .





Trailing 2-1 from the first leg of their quarter-final tie - in which Paul Scholes saw red - a Francesco Totti-led Roma travelled to Old Trafford with the odds in their favour. However, it took United just 11 minutes to lead by away goals on aggregate, and just 19 to all-but end the tie as a contest.





Michael Carrick set the ball rolling, before Alan Smith and Wayne Rooney had United in cruise control. ​Cristiano Ronaldo would grab another on the stroke of half time to crush Roma's spirit (even more) and it just continued from there after the restart.





Another goal apiece from Ronaldo and Carrick kept the atmosphere bouncing, with Daniele De Rossi's 69th minute strike doing little to turn the tide. Patrice Evra rounding the scoring off nine minutes from time, in one of the most memorable European nights in Old Trafford history. It remains their biggest win in the competition.

