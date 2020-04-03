On This Day in Football History - April 3: Ronaldo's Overhead Kick, Chris Kamara's Silliness & More

​Football happens on most days. It's the source of much complaining from our other halves, how there is never a break from the endless, nonstop football. Just ask David Mitchell, he summed it up ​pretty eloquently.

But on 3 April, football properly happened. Like, I'm talking one of the greatest Champions League goals ever. That level of happened.





From the sublime to the silly, we've got you covered for your daily dose of 'on this day' joy. But fear not, there is plenty more to chow down on as we flick through the history books to keep you entertained for another day at least.

Chris Waddle's Stunning Free Kick vs Sheffield United

Oh how we yearn for the days where the FA Cup semi-finals weren't dominated by the usual suspects. Sure, at the time, both ​Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday were in the top flight, but neither were flirting with the title and an engrossing clash at Wembley was destined to be a cracker.

It was the Owls who would eventually seal victory with a 2-1 extra time win, but they were set on their merry way by a stunning long-range free kick from Chris Waddle. With not even two minutes on the clock, the former Marseille player hit a stormer of an effort that left Alan Kelly helpless.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle

⚽️ A very special Friday Night Football



We travel back 24 years to the day to arguably the greatest ever Premier League game.



Watch PL Retro: Liverpool vs Newcastle in full on Sky Sports PL and Main Event from 7.30pm

One of the most iconic clashes in ​Premier League history fell on this day 24 years ago, as title chasing ​Newcastle went to Anfield knowing ​Liverpool harboured similar aspirations. The Magpies' decline – having been ten points clear of ​Manchester United – is historic, and one of the most barmy matches in top flight history proved to be a hammer blow to their faltering title hopes.





The game swung back and forth throughout, with neither side managing to go two goals in front with leveller after leveller up until the 68th minute - when the score was tied at 3-3. Two minutes into injury time, however, the Reds' persistence finally paid off as Stan Collymore's dramatic winner sealed the three points, in turn earning itself recognition as one of the best top flight matches in recent memory.

Malaga Play First Ever Match

On this day 116 years ago, the love story between Málaga and Football was born ⚽️



3/4/1904 - First football match in front of the public in Málaga

While their fall from grace has been as substantial as it has been sad, Malaga's footballing history stretches back 116 days from today.





Their first ever game was played in the Costa del Sol capital was also the first football game to be played in the city, and the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with the sport on Spain's southern coast.

The Birth of Jesus

Happy Birthday, Gabriel Jesus



To mark the occasion, let's take a quick look back at his two goals against Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final.



 https://t.co/6f8duyiE7b#mcfc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/f6LbttsAKK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 3, 2020

Well, Gabriel Jesus to be exact, but still, the Brazilian celebrates his 23rd birthday today. What he's managed to achieve at ​Manchester City during his time there is pretty stupendous, especially considering he was plucked from Palmeiras as nothing but a wee nipper back in 2017.

He's scooped two Premier League crowns, an FA Cup and three Carabao Cup triumphs in his short time, not to mention he's contributed 88 goal involvements in just 139 outings - which accumulates to a goal or assist ever 93 minutes. Pretty special stuff from a pretty special striker.

Marco Van Basten's Debut Goal

3️⃣6️⃣ years ago...



Marco van Basten made his debut in ⚪️⚪️!

He turned out alright, didn't he? Marco van Basten debut for Ajax came in magnificent fashion, replacing Johan Cruyff in a league tie against NEC Nijmegen, which, by all accounts, is some act to follow. The goal itself wasn't bad either, as he directed a beautifully weighted header into the far bottom corner.





But, as we all know now, it was the start of something special. He scored the fifth and final goal of a 5-0 win on the day, setting the stage for the three-time Ballon d'Or winner to dazzle the world time and time again. He would go on to net a further 276 club goals for Ajax and eventually AC Milan.

Chris Kamara Being Chris Kamara

10 years ago today @Chris_Kammy missed that red card at Portsmouth! Happy #StKamaraDay everyone ✨

Bringing humour to football isn't an easy task. P eople take it so seriously. Which is why Chris Kamara is a blessing with his ability to make nigh-on every situation immensely amusing.





Tasked with being Sky Sports' onsite reporter, the fact he manages so well to ignore his primary role and get easily sidetracked is a constant source of amusement. The most notable and brilliant of all, however, came ten years ago today. Scrapping against relegation from the Premier League, all eyes were on Portsmouth to secure a positive result against Blackburn.

Well, when I say 'all eyes', that doesn't include Kammy. Somehow, yes, somehow, he managed to miss Anthony Vanden Borre getting sent off with a straight red card. When asked to weigh in on the incident, a bemused Kamara stares blankly into the camera with no clue whatsoever that red card had taken place. It's comedy gold, so make sure to watch it again.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Sublimity

OTD in 2018...



Cristiano Ronaldo stunned us all, scoring one of THE greatest Champions League goals EVER! 朗



Juventus vs Real Madrid | 7.30pm | BT Sport 3 HD

It was a goal so spellbindingly good even the opposition fans applauded its majesty. That in itself speaks volumes of what ​Cristiano Ronaldo did two years ago. But truly, there really is no understating just how magnificent the effort was, it stands now, unquestionably, as one of the ​Champions League 's greatest moments.





He flung himself into the air like a salmon - one that possessed legs, that is - with an almighty leap and foot readjustment that culminated in a precise overhead kick to pile the misery on ​Juventus with the third goal of the evening. No superlative does it justice in all honesty, so just watch again for the 300th time yourself and make your own judgement.

