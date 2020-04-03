On This Day in Football History - April 3: Ronaldo's Overhead Kick, Chris Kamara's Silliness & More

Football happens on most days. It's the source of much complaining from our other halves, how there is never a break from the endless, nonstop football. Just ask David Mitchell, he summed it up pretty eloquently.
But on 3 April, football properly happened. Like, I'm talking one of the greatest Champions League goals ever. That level of happened.
From the sublime to the silly, we've got you covered for your daily dose of 'on this day' joy. But fear not, there is plenty more to chow down on as we flick through the history books to keep you entertained for another day at least.
Chris Waddle's Stunning Free Kick vs Sheffield United
World class from @chriswaddle93 2️⃣7️⃣ years ago #OnThisDay ✨#EmiratesFACup @swfc pic.twitter.com/PRAmVkAAry— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 3, 2020
Oh how we yearn for the days where the FA Cup semi-finals weren't dominated by the usual suspects. Sure, at the time, both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday were in the top flight, but neither were flirting with the title and an engrossing clash at Wembley was destined to be a cracker.
It was the Owls who would eventually seal victory with a 2-1 extra time win, but they were set on their merry way by a stunning long-range free kick from Chris Waddle. With not even two minutes on the clock, the former Marseille player hit a stormer of an effort that left
Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle
⚽️ A very special Friday Night Football— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2020
We travel back 24 years to the day to arguably the greatest ever Premier League game.
Watch PL Retro: Liverpool vs Newcastle in full on Sky Sports PL and Main Event from 7.30pmhttps://t.co/GMdgWTij1x
Malaga Play First Ever Match
On this day 116 years ago, the love story between Málaga and Football was born ⚽️— Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) April 3, 2020
3/4/1904 - First football match in front of the public in Málaga pic.twitter.com/dg2TbJYw79
The Birth of Jesus
Happy Birthday, Gabriel Jesus— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 3, 2020
To mark the occasion, let’s take a quick look back at his two goals against Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final.
https://t.co/6f8duyiE7b#mcfc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/f6LbttsAKK
He's scooped two Premier League crowns, an FA Cup and three Carabao Cup triumphs in his short time, not to mention he's contributed 88 goal involvements in just 139 outings - which accumulates to a goal or assist ever 93 minutes. Pretty special stuff from a pretty special striker.
Marco Van Basten's Debut Goal
3️⃣6️⃣ years ago... — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 3, 2018
Marco van Basten made his debut in ⚪️⚪️!#TalentTuesday pic.twitter.com/ezAWwoCjp9
Chris Kamara Being Chris Kamara
10 years ago today @Chris_Kammy missed that red card at Portsmouth! Happy #StKamaraDay everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/QueSVQplTa— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 3, 2020
Tasked with being Sky Sports' onsite reporter, the fact he manages so well to ignore his primary role and get easily sidetracked is a constant source of amusement. The most notable and brilliant of all, however, came ten years ago today. Scrapping against relegation from the Premier League, all eyes were on Portsmouth to secure a positive result against Blackburn.
Well, when I say 'all eyes', that doesn't include Kammy. Somehow, yes, somehow, he managed to miss
Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Sublimity
OTD in 2018...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo stunned us all, scoring one of THE greatest Champions League goals EVER! 朗
Juventus vs Real Madrid | 7.30pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/DWe90hC4aE
