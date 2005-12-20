On This Day in Football History - March 21: Man Utd European Wins, Man City's Record Breakers & More

"Alexa, what happened on this day in football history?... Alexa? Hello?"





1935 - Brian Clough Was Born

Today, we celebrate Brian Clough.



We miss you, gaffer. Happy birthday ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/p3jli2uGEP — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 21, 2020

One of the greatest managers in football history, Brian Clough was born on this very day in 1935. Clough's playing career was cruelly cut short through injury, but he more than made up for it as a coach, taking Derby County and Nottingham Forest to some terrific heights.

One of the most entertaining, outspoken and brilliant men in football, Clough will forever be considered a sporting legend.

1980 - Ronaldinho Was Born

That's right - 40 years ago to the day, a mother celebrated the birth of her child. Little did she know, she'd just given birth to a future superstar. For years, Ronaldinho kept us glued to our screens, producing moments of genius and inspiration for ​Barcelona, Brazil and many other teams.

Unfortunately, the insanely talented footballer will be celebrating his birthday in a Paraguayan prison this year, as he continues his fall from the highest peak to the lowest trough. Please sort yourself out, Ronaldinho. For all of us.

1984 - Manchester United 3-0 Barcelona

Barcelona vs Manchester United in UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1984. #mufc lost the first leg 2-0 but won 3-0 at OT, beating Maradona's Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/FiX6DVzRZc — Man United NM (@ManUtd_NM) August 18, 2017

A special day in ​Manchester United's history. On this day in 1984, the Red Devils defeated Barcelona in the second leg of the European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals by three goals to nil, thanks to a brilliant display from captain Bryan Robson.

Having lost the first leg 2-0, Man Utd turned the tie on its head, putting three past Maradona's Barcelona and knocking the m out of the competition. An incredible feat.

2000 - Clayton Scores Stunner for Porto

⚽ #OnThisDay O FC Porto venceu em Berlim, o Hertha, com um golaço de Clayton. Consegues definir este golo numa palavra? #FCPorto #OTD pic.twitter.com/jiyfWIqomc — FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 21, 2020

On this day in 2000, Porto clinched a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Champions League, thanks to a superb strike by Brazilian forward Clayton.

Dancing beyond tackle after tackle, Clayton eventually found himself through on goal, and tapped home to round off a very special goal.

2004 - Henrik Larsson Bags Goals (Shock)

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣0⃣4⃣... doubles from Henrik Larsson & Didier Agathe helped Celtic to a 4-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road. 



 Highlights: https://t.co/gQ6RSYUD9V#OTD | @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/GJ6Udh4SAd — SPFL (@spfl) March 21, 2020

This headline is probably applicable to any 'On this Day' article, because Henrik Larsson scores all year round. And it was Hibernian who were on the receiving end of the Swedish star's goalscoring prowess in 2004, when he bagged a brace in a 4-0 win for the Bhoys.

Didier Agathe also got two goals for himself in the same match, but Larsson will always be the star of the show. Sorry Didier.

2006 - Birmingham City 0-7 Liverpool

Quarter-finals of the FA Cup can often be cagey, nervy affairs - but not in this case. On this day in 2006, ​Liverpool crushed Birmingham City 7-0 at St Andrews, emphatically booking their place in the final four.

The Blues' hopes of an upset lasted 55 seconds, when Sami Hyypia gave the Reds an early lead. And the game continued in a similar vein, following a Peter Crouch brace, and further strikes from Fernando Morientes, John Arne Riise, Djibril Cissé and an own goal. A proper hammering.

2009 - Fulham 2-0 Manchester United

️ "Zoltan Gera wins it for Fulham!"



A memorable victory over @ManUtd #OTD pic.twitter.com/QA41vXYLux — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 21, 2020

On this day in 2009, Fulham dealt a huge blow to Man Utd's title hopes, beating the Red Devils 2-0 at Craven Cottage. ​Danny Murphy broke the deadlock, before Zoltan Gera pulled off a brilliant acrobatic strike, as Sir Alex Ferguson's side capitulated.

Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes were both sent off for Man Utd, to compound a truly wretched away-day display. Fear not though, Red Devils, you would go on to win the league later that year, I promise you.

2012 - Manchester City Set Home Wins Record

#Onthisday in 2012, Sergio Agüero & Samir Nasri scored to give Manchester City 2-1 win over Chelsea at City of Manchester Stadium! That was an EPL record 20th consecutive home win!#EPL #PremierLeague #ManCity #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Juy3fXG6OR — Wazobet (@wazobet) March 21, 2020

This was a very special year for ​Manchester City, who were destined to lift their first Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashions. But before that magical afternoon against QPR, the Citizens broke another record, winning their 20th successive home fixture on this day in 2012.

Roberto Mancini's men beat ​Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to goals from ​Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri. A pulsating campaign.