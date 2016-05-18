On This Day in Footballing History - 13 June: First European Cup Final, Zidane Magic and Van Persie

In normal circumstances, we'd be enjoying the second round of fixtures of Euro 2020 today.





Pubs would've been packed, flags would be proudly hanging from balconies and England fans would be preparing to go into meltdown after a 1-0 defeat in their opening game.





*sigh*





Of course, that tournament has been put in ice, forcing 90min has to satisfy your football cravings with another dose of nostalgia. Here are all the events that have taken place on this day throughout the history of the beautiful game.





1955 - Alan Hansen is Born





Alan Hansen in action for Liverpool during his playing days

65 years ago, in the small Scottish town of Sauchie, footballing and broadcasting royalty was born.





Alan David Hansen began his career at Partick Thistle before earning a move to Liverpool where he would carve out legendary status.





All in all, Hansen won eight First Division titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and three European Cups during his time at Anfield. He went on to become Match of the Day's resident grumpy Scotsman, taking great pleasure at pointing out the 'terrible defending' showcased across the Premier League.





Many happy returns Alan, we hope retirement is treating you well.





1956 - Real Madrid Crowned the First Ever Champions of Europe





⌛?1⃣

This was our starting XI for our first European Cup final (1956), when we beat Stade de Reims 4-3.#RMHistory pic.twitter.com/szL8bPTFJH — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) May 18, 2016

On this day in 1956 the first ever European Cup final was played - and it was an absolute cracker.

Real Madrid and Stade de Reims were the combatants, with Los Blancos just edging it 4-3.





The French side stormed into a two goal lead with Alfredo di Stéfano and Héctor Rial levelling things up before half time. Reims edged back in front after the break, before Marquitos and Rial struck to give Real the win.





The victory kick-started Los Merengues' reign of dominance over the continent, being the first of five straight European Cup triumphs.





1996 - Kingsley Coman Is Born





Kingsley Coman has scored three Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich this season

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman turns 23 today. Despite his tender years, the Frenchman has already packed plenty into his burgeoning career.





Although he barely played, Coman won two Ligue 1 titles at Paris Saint-Germain and also tasted Serie A and Coppa Italia success at Juventus.





It's since moving to the Allianz Arena that his career has really taken off. Operating on either flank, he has stepped into the void left by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery's departures this season and will be hoping to toast his birthday with a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach in the evening.





1996 - An Exciting Day at Euro 96





Netherland's Dennis Bergkamp scoring against Switzerland at Euro 1996

24 years ago England was in the grips of a seemingly endless footballing summer.





On this day specifically, the Netherlands made up for their draw against Scotland with goals from Jordi Cruyff and Dennis Bergkamp helping them defeat Switzerland.





Meanwhile in Group B, an early strike from Hristo Stoichkov secured Bulgaria a 1-0 win over neighbouring Romania.





2004 - Zidane Breaks English Hearts





Zinedine Zidane celebrates his second goal of France's 2-1 win over England at Euro 2004

Euro 2004 was supposed to be the Golden Generation's moment in the sun, but England's opening fixture against France fell apart in typically disappointing fashion.





After Frank Lampard nodded home David Beckham's free kick, Becks spurned the opportunity to double his side's advantage, missing a penalty in the second half.





Still, with 90 minutes on the clock Sven Goran Eriksson's side were heading for all three points. Then Zidane turned on the magic in injury time, first scoring a wonderful free kick and then tucking home a penalty following David James' reckless challenge on Thierry Henry.





2008 - Netherlands Stun France





Arjen Robben scored the Netherlands' third goal in a 4-1 victory over France at Euro 2008

On this day in 2008, France - who were World Cup finalists two years prior - were humbled by Netherlands in Bern.





Dirk Kuyt headed his side in front inside ten minutes and Robin van Persie doubled the Dutch lead on the hour mark. A clinical finish from Thierry Henry offered France a lifeline but their hopes were soon extinguished when Arjen Robben fired one in from an improbable angle.





Wesley Sneijder then put the icing on the cake by adding a sumptuous fourth goal in the closing stages.





2011 - Phil Jones Arrives at Old Trafford





Phil Jones has been at Manchester united since 2011

Phil Jones' arrival from Blackburn Rovers nine years ago was lauded by most Manchester United fans as a stroke of genius.





Sir Alex Ferguson, among many others, tipped the Englishman for greatness but his first few seasons at the club saw Jones establish himself as a jack of all trades - and master of none.





Since then, he's largely settled into his role as an error prone centre-back. Despite significant criticism over the years, he has won more Premier League titles than Steven Gerrard and the crazy faces he pulls off on the pitch are always a great source of fun.





2012 - Germany Get One Over Their Bitter Rivals





Mario Gomez bagged a brace as Germany defeated Netherlands 2-1 at Euro 2012

The Netherlands are either really good or really bad at international tournaments. 2012 was definitely an off year with Bert van Marwijk's side crashing out at the group stage without garnering a single point.





The nadir of this disastrous campaign came when bitter rivals Germany bested them 2-1.





Mario Gomez netted both of Die Mannschaft's goals in typically ruthless fashion while Robin van Persie grabbed a consolation for the Netherlands.





2014 - Robin van Persie Learns to Fly





The Netherlands' Robin van Persie scoring one of the best goals of his career in a 5-1 win over Spain in 2014

This is one of those 'where were you when it happened?' moments. I, for example, was in my mate's kitchen getting some nachos out of the oven, while my friends were sat in the room adjacent waiting for me to bring them some nachos...





90min have already dealt with the Netherlands 5-1 win over Spain in detail here.





In summary, it was the moment that tika taka died and it was also a day when Robin van Persie briefly transformed into a freshwater salmon.





2019 - Eden Hazard Unveiled at Real Madrid





Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee in excess of €100m

366 days ago, Eden Hazard was finally unveiled as a Real Madrid player after years of speculation and delay.





50,000 fans packed into the Santiago Bernabeu to witness the big reveal - which was as boring as these things always are. He did some keepy uppies, a few round-the-worlds and gave a brief speech before sneaking back off down the tunnel.





It's been far from plain sailing for Hazard since then with the Belgian enduring an injury-hit first season. He's made just ten La Liga appearances so far, netting one goal.



