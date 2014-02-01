Otavio: Things to know about the in-demand winger

Thanks to Bruno Fernandes' impressive start to life with Manchester United, scouts from across the globe are looking at the Portuguese league as a source of genuine talent for the present and not just the future.

The next star swapping Portugal for England could be Porto forward Otavio, who is on the radar of Liverpool and is rumoured to have made Jurgen Klopp a huge fan with his impressive performances at the Estadio do Dragao.

Here's everything you need to know about him.

1. He was known as Otavinho for his small frame

Not exactly known for his physique, Otavio has faced a lot of scepticism because of his slight frame. In fact, he was so small that he earned himself the nickname Otavinho - 'Little Otavio'.



He now stands at around 5'8, and he's actually earned a reputation for being surprisingly impressive in the air. Otavio isn't going to bully any centre-backs, but he can hold his own when needed.

2. He's a versatile forward

He's long been a popular player among Porto fans, but Otavio took his fame to new heights when he chose to poke fun at rivals Benfica and left-back Alex Grimaldo in May 2021.



The two sides drew 1-1, after which Grimaldo complained about the refereeing by saying: "Same story as always, shameful."



Otavio's response? To post a picture of the match stats (which were heavily in Porto's favour), with the caption: "Shameful, same story as always."

7. He's known for his creativity & flair