Ozan Kabak named in Liverpool squad to face Manchester City

New Liverpool signing Ozak Kabak could make his debut at some stage against Manchester City, as Jurgen Klopp named the central defender in his matchday squad for the first time.

Kabak arrived on an initial loan from Schalke on deadline day as part of the solution to Liverpool's injury crisis, but the deal was not cleared in time for him to face Brighton. Klopp opted to persevere with the partnership of Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips at the back for that one, as the Reds lost 1-0 to the south coast team.

Henderson remains at centre back for the must-win clash against City and is joined by Fabinho, who returns to start for the first time since mid-January.

⭐️ TEAM NEWS ⭐️



The Reds to face @ManCity ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

New arrival Ben Davies made the squad against Brighton but he has been left out this time around. There is no place for Rhys Williams either, as Phillips drops out of the starting XI to join Kabak on the bench.

A strong bench shows Liverpool's injury problems are easing up somewhat but it comes too soon for Diogo Jota who is expected to return to action at some point in February.

Alisson retakes his place between the sticks after illness kept him out against Brighton, and having him back will be a major boost as Klopp's team look for a win that could reinvigorate their title challenge after another Anfield stumble during the week.

A look inside the Reds' dressing room ??#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/r3xpsyYxG2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

Elsewhere Curtis Jones comes in for the experienced James Milner, while Georginio Wijnaldum retains a place alongside Thiago, who starts a seventh straight Premier League game for the defending champions.

The first choice front three take their place with neither Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri doing enough to warrant a shuffling of the pack, while the usual full-back pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will look to provide the ammunition from wide areas.