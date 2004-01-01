Ozan Kabak tipped for Premier League return with Leicester City

Leicester City are set to give former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak a route back to the Premier League, according to reports in Turkey.

Kabak joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Schalke in January and largely impressed over the course of his 13 appearances. He proved a capable deputy for the injured trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and played a role in Liverpool's late-season charge back into the top four.

The Reds were given the chance to sign Kabak permanently for £18m, with many expecting the club to trigger their option. But Klopp and Michael Edwards had other plans, and investment in RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate meant a deal for Kabak was no longer viable.

It was a disappointing end to Kabak's career at Anfield. He had hoped to remain a Liverpool player in the long-term, and penned an emotional farewell letter to the fans, who never got to see him play in person during his six months in the Premier League.

But it's beginning to seem as if he may be back on English shores sooner rather than later, as Spor Kanali journalist Furkan Bozoglu reports Leicester are closing in on a move.

Kabak impressed at Anfield | Pool/Getty Images

There isn't much to go on here. At this stage, the reports start and end with one tweet from Bozoglu which reads "Ozan Kabak (Schalke 04) > Leicester City, but Spor Kanali are one of the more credible outlets in Turkey.

It makes a lot of sense too. Leicester have a track record of signing Turkish talent, with Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Unger arriving at the King Power in recent seasons, while Kabak is at a similar age to the other signings they have made so far - in Salzburg's Patson Daka and Lille's Boubakary Soumare.

He provides a long-term heir to the ageing Jonny Evans, and shouldn't take too long to adapt, given he has already had a taste of Premier League football.

Schalke may hope to attain close to the £18m they had agreed with Liverpool to part ways with Kabak, but having just been relegated from the Bundesliga, they don't find themselves in a strong negotiating position.