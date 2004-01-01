Palmeiras 'grant permission' for Endrick to discuss Europe transfer

Palmeiras have informed the representatives of 15-year-old wonderkid Endrick that he is free to begin discussions over an eventual move to Europe, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the sides to have been linked with Endrick, who dazzled at a Sao Paulo Under-20 tournament earlier this year and has been compared to Neymar.

The 15-year-old is still on a youth contract with Palmeiras which comes with an €18m break clause, but national rules means no Brazilian players can transfer to Europe until their 18th birthday anyway, as was the case with Real Madrid starlets Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

In the short term, Palmeiras' focus is on tying Endrick down to a new contract and Marca expect that to go through in the near future, with Palmeiras keen to replace that €18m clause with another that would price him out of a move to another Brazilian side.

However, reports of a €100m clause are believed to be wide of the mark and Palmeiras are ready to be reasonable with Endrick and give him a price tag which would still be very attainable to Europe's elite.

€60m is the standard release fee used by Palmeiras for their young players, but Real are said to hope the eventual sum will be closer to the €45m they paid to sign Vinicius Junior in 2017 and Rodrygo 12 months later.

Endrick's representatives have reportedly been told they can hold talks with his European suitors to gauge the level of interest in the youngster and to figure out what sort of clause they should insert into his new contract.

One of the tricky details with signing young players from Brazil is finding an agreement with their club to keep them until their 18th birthday. It's rarely a real issue but rather one which usually comes with a little extra expense.

Real Madrid, who see themselves as the leader in the race for Endrick's signature, have a good relationship with Palmeiras and hope that will help them emerge victorious.