Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who joins the club on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool at the end of this past season and was widely expected to head to Barcelona, but PSG swooped in with a late offer which blew the Spanish side out of the water and convinced Wijnaldum to head to Paris instead.

Barcelona declined to raise their offer to Wijnaldum and instead allowed him to join PSG, who took to their official website to confirm the Dutchman's arrival.

“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me,” said the midfielder after joining. “I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project.

"Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”

The move brings an end to Wijnaldum's time at Liverpool. After joining from Newcastle United in 2016, the Dutchman managed 237 appearances for the Reds, chipping in with 22 goals and 16 assists as well.

He was a core part of the side which lifted the Champions League trophy in 2018/19 and played a major role as Liverpool ended their long wait for a Premier League title in the following season.

Wijnaldum joins a PSG side looking to reclaim their own league title. Their run of three straight Ligue 1 triumphs was ended by Lille this year, and PSG are keen to make a splash in the transfer market this summer in a bid to return to the top of the mountain.

Wijnaldum enjoyed plenty of success with Liverpool | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

With his club future now resolved, Wijnaldum can turn his attention to the European Championships - where he will hope to guide the Netherlands to success for the first time since 1988.

