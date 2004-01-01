Paris Saint-Germain Join Liverpool in Race for Thiago Alcantara

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Liverpool in the race to sign want-away Bayern star Thiago Alcantara this summer.





The Spanish midfielder was close to putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Bavarian giants in June, but opted against extending his stay in Munich - alerting the attention of several European heavyweights.





Thiago has been a star performer for Bayern over a number of seasons

Liverpool's interest in the 29-year-old has been well-documented, but they are not alone in their pursuit. According to Le10Sport, Ligue 1 champions PSG are set to do battle with the Reds in trying to land Thiago, and sporting director Leonardo has even lodged a bid for the playmaker.





Der FCB are prepared to accept any bid in the region of around €30m for their unhappy superstar, whose contract expires at the end of June 2021. It is believed that les Parisiens have already tabled an offer which would match that expected target, potentially putting Liverpool on the back foot.





Jurgen Klopp's side seemed destined to land their man this summer, as the Premier League champions aim to build on last season's success. And when Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that Thiago was ready to begin a new adventure away from his current home, that deal looked ever more certain to reach its conclusion.





Thiago is ready to start a new chapter in his career

But that move to Anfield now hangs in the balance, with the French giants entering the fray.





PSG are also contemplating moves for a number of top midfielders to bolster their squad for the summer, with the likes of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Milan star Ismael Bennacer being linked with a switch to the French capital.





For Liverpool, missing out on another transfer target would come as a significant blow, having already stepped aside in the chase for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, who subsequently opted for a move to Chelsea. Thiago would be an excellent addition to the Merseysiders' squad, offering a different type of playing style to their current crop of stars.



