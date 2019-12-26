 
Paul Pogba Claims He Doesn't Actually Know Who Graeme Souness Is

​For many young viewers of football, Graeme Souness is simply that grumpy guy who attacks Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at every opportunity. As it turns out, that's exactly how Pogba views him too.

Souness' scathing criticisms of Pogba have turned into a meme in recent times, with the former Liverpool midfielder's love of blaming everything on Pogba making for some easy content.

Look away now, Souness, because ​Pogba told ​The Official Manchester United Podcast that he does not actually know who the three-time European Cup-winning Scot is. Yikes.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba confessed. “I didn’t even know who he was. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but the name [no]. 


"Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

Earlier in the same podcast, Pogba laughed off the criticism he gets from pundits, insisting that he is only interested in what his manager and teammates at ​United think of him.


"I guess they miss me, I don’t know?" he joked. "I’m not someone that looks always at Sky News. After the games, when I watch it again I watch the game, not the comments.

"When you know football, you don’t need someone to tell you what’s happening. Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know. 

Paul Pogba

"One day maybe I will meet them [the critics] and ask them because I really want to know why. I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but I’m just doing my recovery, you know?

"If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak. I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think."

Source : 90min

