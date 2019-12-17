Pedro Chirivella Expected to Leave Liverpool on Loan in January

​ Liverpool are expected to loan out Pedro Chirivella this month, with Nottingham Forest looking the likely destination for the youngster.





The 22-year-old impressed during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp remains confident that the midfielder will excel during a loan spell away from the club.

According to ​Goal, two offers have already been made for the Spaniard by Championship clubs, however the Reds were keen to hold onto him until after the FA Cup fixture.

Speaking to reporters after the game about his performance, Chirivella admitted: “It was great, something I was waiting for for a long time. Finally, I played a good game and the team won! We are very happy.

“We got told just to give everything, not to worry if we are not right in the press or are not pressing well, just give everything and run for each other. Everyone was responsible for everyone and I think we did that and we are very proud of it.

"I played with the likes of Neco [Williams], Harvey [Elliott], Curtis [Jones] for a long time. At the end of the day, we just play football and it doesn’t matter if it’s Under-23s or first team, we have to give everything and just be ready for every chance we get. I think we showed that we are ready.”

The Spaniard also commented on the atmosphere of the derby, stating: “It was unbelievable. I can’t wait to see my family to see what they tell me, how it looked from the stands. But I don’t expect anything else from the best fans in the world.”

Since joining the ​Reds as a 16-year-old from Valencia’s academy back in 2013, Chirivella has made just one top-flight appearance for the club in the Premier League, way back in the 2015/16 season.

However, he has secured more minutes in cup fixtures, including three appearances in the Carabao Cup this campaign.

With ​Nottingham Forest looking to strengthen their squad this month as they battle for promotion, Chirivella could prove to have a big impact for the Championship side.