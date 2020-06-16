Pedro Chirivella Pens Emotional Liverpool Goodbye Note Ahead of Departure

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has posted a goodbye message to the club, with the player set to leave Anfield following the expiry of his contract later this month.





The Spaniard joined the club's academy seven years ago, and had been on the fringes of the first-team in the past few seasons, making just ten senior appearances in total.





The youngster had already announced his intention to leave the club at the end of his deal - rather than sign a short-term extension until the end of the season - in order to join Ligue 1 side Nantes ahead of French football's restart later this year.





Chirivella played his part in this season's FA Cup run

The 23-year-old has been shipped out on loan on a few occasions, heading to Holland for spells at Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II as well as with Extremadura UD in Spain.





The midfielder has posted a heartfelt message of thanks to the Merseyside club on his Twitter account, saying: "There comes a time to say goodbye, and I had no other feelings but gratefulness and a sense of honour to have been part of a special club.





"Without a doubt I feel privileged to have had the opportunity of living unexplainable matters such as playing in the world's best stadium or feeling all the support from the most astounding fans on Earth."





The former Valencia youth team player went on to add his thanks to the coaching staff throughout his time at Liverpool, adding: "Neil Critchley and Alex Inglethorpe from the Academy and Pep Ljinders, Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers from Melwood, who gave me the opportunity to debut in such a club like LFC."





.@pedrochb97 is set to join @FCNantes upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.



Everybody at #LFC thanks Pedro for his contribution to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future career ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 12, 2020

Liverpool have already released a statement thanking him for his time at the club, saying simply: "Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Pedro for his contribution to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future career."



