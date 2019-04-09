Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Are Aiming to 'Imitate' Liverpool as Reds Dominate England

Pep Guardiola has underlined how desperate he and the club are to add another trophy to their cabinet ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.

Even if the League Cup is perhaps the least coveted of the trophies on offer, Guardiola insisted he is 'hungry', with his side pushing hard for the first silverware of the season.

City would become the first team since Liverpool in 1984 to lift three consecutive League Cups with victory on Sunday and, with the Premier League title long-since gone, the Carabao Cup represents the first opportunity to win a trophy in the 2019/20 campaign.

Ahead of Sunday's final, Guardiola said, quoted by the Mail: "When we landed back here on Thursday, ​Real Madrid was absolutely gone in my mind and I was thinking about Aston Villa.

"After that we think just about Sheffield Wednesday because we want to get to the FA Cup quarter-finals. That is the only way these clubs, these big institutions, become stronger every year."

With ​Liverpool holding a remarkable 22-point cushion over City at the top of the table, Guardiola expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's relentless side.

"Liverpool have been extraordinary. We can learn from them. Our target is to imitate them. But more important than that is trying to be there in the other competitions."





For Guardiola, he's demonstrated how important he views the ​Carabao Cup - after playing City's youngsters in the early rounds, he has underlined his determination to go all the way as the competition progressed.



