Pep Guardiola Bemoans Premier League's Treatment of Man City Following Liverpool Dominance

Pep Guardiola has called for the Premier League to show the same 'concern' towards Liverpool running away with the title as they did towards Manchester City in the 2017/18 season.

The Reds' lead at the top is the biggest in top flight history at the weekend, ​thrashing Southampton 4-0 while City faltered at Tottenham to ​increase the margin to 22 points. Such a gap between the leaders and the champions with just 13 games remaining means it is effectively game over in the title race, as has been the case for a while now.

Parallels have been drawn to City's record-breaking 2017/18 season, in which they finished on 100 points - 19 clear of the nearest challenger - prompting the league's Executive Chairman at the time Richard Scudamore to express a desire for the league to remain competitive until the latter stages.

“It doesn't take away from City's excellence, but we want the season to go to the last," he said, as quoted by the ​Manchester Evening News . " I'd like multiple trophies needed in various locations on the last day because we don't know how it will end."





That's perhaps just a common sense view from a business standpoint, but league authorities have remained silent on the issue despite the fact that ​Liverpool 's lead this season is greater than City's was in 2017/18. They have 13 games remaining to extend that further, and if they maintain their current pace then they are set to clear City's record 100-point haul by 10.

Guardiola has called for the Premier League to maintain their stance from two years ago, hinting that City were treated unfairly during their period of dominance.





“The last two seasons, it was an owner from the ​Premier League that says that can’t happen again," he said. "​City winning the titles that way with 100 points is not good for the Premier League. Now it’s Liverpool, the owner has to be concerned again."

