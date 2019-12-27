Pep Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title After Devastating Wolves Defeat

Pep Guardiola has conceded that Manchester City's Premier League title defence is over, after his side's 3-2 defeat to Wolves on Friday handed Liverpool a 13-point advantage at the top of table.
Despite an early sending off for goalkeeper Ederson, City took a 2-0 lead at Molineux, with Raheem Sterling bagging a brace to put his team in the driving seat. However, a mesmerising second half performance by Adama Traore inspired Wolves to secure a famous victory, with Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner sparking wild celebrations from the home fans.
After the game, Guardiola admitted that he was downbeat about the Citizens chances of securing a third Premier League title in a row.
Leicester - who Liverpool thrashed 4-0 on Boxing Day - are currently one point ahead of City in second position and Guardiola revealed that he is now focussed on overtaken Brendan Rodgers' side before the end of the season.
Citizens' midfielder Bernardo Silva will similarly dismissive of his side's title chances.
"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."
With their hopes of securing the league title seemingly gone, it may have been assumed City would pool their resources into winning the various cup competitions that they are competing in this season. When asked about this possibility Guardiola instead confirmed that he will be prioritising European qualification through finishing in the top four over anything else.
