Pep Guardiola Confirms Man City Will Give Liverpool Guard of Honour

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his side will give Liverpool a guard of honour to pay respect to their Premier League title victory.





City's recent 2-1 loss to Chelsea ensured they could no longer catch Liverpool at the top of the table, ending the Reds' 30-year wait for a league title.





Chelsea's victory over City sealed the Premier League title for Liverpool

There were plans for City to give Liverpool a guard of honour when the two sides meet on Thursday, but City officials had to meet with the Premier League to determine whether it would be safe to do so in the current climate. After those talks, Guardiola has confirmed (via Sky Sports News) that the celebration will still take place.





"Of course we are going to do it," said Guardiola. "We are going to do the guard of honour, of course.





"Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and, of course, we are going to do it because they deserve it."





However, he warned Liverpool that they still have a long way to go before they match the kind of level of domestic dominance which Guardiola has enjoyed since arriving in England in 2016.





"A team that wins eight titles (trophies) in the last three years have passion, in every single game, in every competition, everywhere," he began. "No one in this country can say that.





"It is so difficult to do what we have done in the most difficult league in the world but you cannot win all the time.





"There was one team that was exceptional and, when one team is exceptional, I say learn from them and congratulate them. It is simple. This team's passion and desire, it is going and going and going again."





Finally, Guardiola turned his attention to City's end to the campaign. They booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final thanks to a 2-0 win over Newcastle, and the boss hopes that winning the competition will help prepare them for a Champions League clash with Real Madrid.





City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg

"We are delighted after the defeat against Chelsea to be in London again at Wembley to play against Arsenal in the semi-final to try to reach the final of the FA Cup," he said. "Always it's an incredible trophy and it gives us an extra bonus. We spoke after what happened in the Premier League - we need two more victories to qualify for Champions League.





"But we have two competitions we can win. We made the first step today. It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid."





