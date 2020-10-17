Pep Guardiola Confirms Sergio Aguero Injury With Man City Striker a Doubt for Liverpool Clash

Manchester City have been dealt another injury blow as Pep Guardiola revealed he expects Sergio Aguero to be out of action for 'two or three' weeks - making the striker a doubt for the crunch match against Liverpool next month.

In only his second game back from a five-month layoff, Sergio Aguero was substituted at half-time during his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

Aguero joins Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake on the lengthy list of sidelined Manchester City stars.

Feliz de volver a jugar! // Great to be back ???? #ManCity pic.twitter.com/VC4xpgFxGf — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) October 17, 2020

The Argentine front man had been out of action since he hobbled off with a knee injury in his side's 5-0 win against Burnley back in June. He enjoyed a 65-minute run out in the 1-0 win against Arsenal earlier this month and celebrated his return on social media.

However, Guardiola has now confirmed that Aguero picked up a muscular injury in the draw with West Ham, ruling him out of Champions League action against Marseille on Tuesday.

He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game in France, via Sky Sports: "It will be two or three weeks.

Aguero will be out for at least two weeks according to Guardiola | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"We tried to handle it [Aguero's injury] as much as possible, just 50-55 minutes every game. But it was not possible.

"When you are out for four or five months with a knee problem you always have a risk when you come back."

Gabriel Jesus now has a race for fitness to ensure City have a recognised striker for their upcoming clashes in the Champions League, as well as a trio of tough fixtures against Sheffield United (31/10),Liverpool (8/11) and Tottenham (21/11).

Pep was, however, positive about the return of Jesus, adding: " Gabriel is close - one week to 10 days to come back."

Aguero could prove to be a big loss for City in their biggest game of the season so far. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images



Pep also admitted that City had debated whether or not to bring in striking cover during the summer transfer window, but revealed why the club had ultimately opted against it.

He said: "You know when you decide to buy a striker they have to be at the level of Aguero and Jesus and we could not afford it. This is the reality."

