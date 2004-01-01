Pep Guardiola insists Liverpool's squad is currently stronger than Man City's

Pep Guardiola has claimed Liverpool's squad is stronger than his Manchester City group going into the run-in after the Reds dealt the latest blow in their domestic and European rivalry.

Liverpool outplayed City to win an enthralling FA Cup semi-final 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday and keep their quadruple hopes alive, although the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story as Jurgen Klopp's side dominated and led 3-0 at half-time.

Arguably the two best teams on the planet at present, this was their latest clash following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend. The Citizens are still just one point clear domestically, while the rivals remain on a collision course for a mammoth Champions League final should they come through their respective semis.

However, speaking after the FA Cup exit, Guardiola insisted Liverpool's squad was currently better than his City one.

Following a raft of injuries to key players, the Catalan only has 17 senior players to choose from at present, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan all technically unavailable at Wembley.

Both De Bruyne and Gundogan were named on the bench but predictably never made it onto the pitch due to calf and ankle injuries respectively. Key centre-back Ruben Dias only returned to the squad on Saturday but didn't feature after a lengthy layoff, while youngster Cole Palmer is a longer-term absentee.

As a result, Guardiola was in little doubt that Liverpool hold something of an advantage as we enter the final weeks of the season.

Asked whether the Reds' squad was currently stronger, Guardiola said: “Right now, yes. Kevin [De Bruyne] could not play, Kyle [Walker] could not play and [Ilkay] Gundogan had a knock to his knee.

"When everyone is fit, it is ok.”