Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his belief that his team has what it takes to stay ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League title race because they have done it before.

This season’s race is bearing increasing similarities to the 2018/19 campaign when both clubs were neck and neck, pushing each other to the wire in unprecedented displays of consistency.

City restored their one-point lead at the top of the table on Wednesday night after being briefly leapfrogged by Liverpool following their 4-0 win over Manchester United the day before.

“It happened three years ago when we won 14 games in a row to be champions. That feeling is there. If we win all the games, we will be the champions. If we drop points we won't,” Guardiola explained after his side beat Brighton.

The City boss, who is aiming for his fourth Premier League title in his sixth season at the club, also insisted it will be impossible to rely on Liverpool dropping points.

“Forget about it. Liverpool are going to win all their games,” he said.

“It is one month. Liverpool are one of the best sides in football history. We are facing one of the best sides ever. The players know it. We have faced them, we know. That’s why being there means a lot after winning Premier Leagues in the past.

“We have been in this position [before]. We play against ourselves, our action, our nerves. It is difficult, but at the same time I am sure the players will make the step.”

City will host struggling Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with a chance to put pressure on Liverpool by opening up a four-point gap – the Reds will then face Everton at home on Sunday.

