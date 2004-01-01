Pep Guardiola 'not surprised' by Jurgen Klopp's spending criticism

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he was not surprised to see Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp make another comment about the club's spending habits.

Klopp appeared to suggest that City, along with Newcastle and PSG, were one of a select group of clubs who can do whatever they like in the transfer market - comments which triggered a staunch defence from Newcastle's Eddie Howe.

Guardiola, on the other hand, was not as surprised to hear Klopp's words as he claimed to have heard it all before from the Liverpool boss.

"It's not a surprise because it is not the first time he has said it," said Guardiola.

"I said it's not the first time he said that in the last five or six years, so [my focus is on] Brighton. It is what it is."

Guardiola's comments come as the FA have decided not to investigate Klopp's statement. Alongside anti-discriminatory groups, the FA have agreed that proving claims of 'xenophobia' would be impossible.

Klopp himself has already insisted his words were interpreted poorly.

"In this specific case, I don't feel that at all," Klopp said when asked if he had been xenophobic to the foreign owners of the three clubs.

"I know myself. You cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality."