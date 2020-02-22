Pep Guardiola Quips About Manchester City's Chances of Catching Liverpool Following Leicester Win

Back in December, you might have earmarked Manchester City's February visit to Leicester as potentially defining in the title race.

Plenty has transpired since, however. ​Liverpool's imperious form and a dip from their two would-be challengers has created an insurmountable chasm at the top; a chasm so vast that the idea of City winning the league is now a joke to Pep Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus' late strike ensured ​City ousted the Foxes 1-0 at the King Power Stadium, extending the gap between the two clubs to seven points while trimming some of the fat from Liverpool's 22-point lead.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola was pleased with what he saw from his side, who had earlier spurned a chance to go ahead when ​Sergio Aguero failed to convert from the penalty spot.

​ "After the first five or 10 minutes when we suffered a little bit and lost control," he said, as quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo . "But the rest of the game, especially in the second half after we missed the penalty, the way we played, we didn't give up and that's an incredibly good sign for us.





Regardless of its ultimate significance in the title race, it was a big win, but after breaking the match down, the City boss couldn't help but nod to the Anfield giants' momentous lead - and his side's non-existent prospects of reining them back in.



"We won. We are seven points clear of third, and 19 points from Liverpool right now so maybe we have a chance to beat them!

"But it's okay, satisfied with the performance."

With the title seemingly gone, ​City will divert their attentions to the elusive ​Champions League, which they have so far been unable to win despite their heralded domestic dominance. They face ​Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

