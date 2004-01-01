Pep Guardiola reveals worrying Man City team news ahead of Liverpool clash

Pep Guardiola has hit out at FIFA due to the shortage of players at Manchester City's disposal for Thursday's Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

City are still waiting for several first team stars to return from holidays following the World Cup, while striker Julian Alvarez is still in Qatar ahead of the final with Argentina.

Speaking after City's friendly win against Girona on Saturday, Guardiola provided an update on how his squad is looking ahead of City's return to action.

"At the moment, we have four or five players, and we will have to wait and see how the others come back," he told City's website.

"But we just don’t have players because the big brains of football decided this schedule and we are going to play this game [against Liverpool].

"Some players are coming back now and in the next few days and step by step, they will re-join their teammates here.

"People are coming back soon. Nathan (Ake), Aymer (Laporte), and Rodri, and later the players from the England and Portugal teams."

Discussing Alvarez's trip to the final with Argentina, Guardiola added: "We are all so happy for him, all of us. He is going to play the final, have a few days’ rest and then come back to us."

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were both on the scoresheet as City beat Girona 2-0 at the Academy Stadium.