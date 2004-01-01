Pep Guardiola sends message to Southampton ahead of Liverpool showdown

Pep Guardiola has asked Southampton to do them a favour when they host second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Guardiola watched his Manchester City side draw 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday - a result which has blown the Premier League title race wide open again.

Now, victory over Saints in midweek would move Liverpool back within one point of Guardiola's side heading into the final day.

Asked whether he had a message for Ralph Hasenhuttl's out-of-form side, he replied: "Beat Liverpool 4-0."

City host Aston Villa on the final day of the season, while Liverpool take on Wolves. Guardiola went on to issue a rallying call to City supporters ahead of their massive game.

"Next week our stadium will be sold out, will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together. To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years, incredible. To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be Champions. I’m looking forward to it," he said.

"If they lose or win it depends on us, do the most perfect game we possibly can do, all the people, all blue people in Manchester, go to the streets and go to the stadium because they know we're going to give everything to win that game and they will be so proud,"