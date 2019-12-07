Pep Guardiola Sends Warning to Liverpool Following Manchester City's Carabao Cup Victory

​Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool that Manchester City will make it very difficult them to add to their trophy haul following the Cityzen's third consecutive Carabao Cup win.

The Sky Blues edged past Aston Villa 2-1 courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri, and the Cityzens have now won eight of the last nine domestic trophies on offer.

Man City have truly dominated English football since Guardiola's arrival, and the Spaniard has warned Premier League table-toppers Liverpool that it will be very difficult for them to stay on top going forward.

As quoted by ​The Express, Guardiola stated: " It’s remarkable, from the last nine titles to win eight. It would be so difficult for anyone to do it again.





"Not just for us but for our opponents, too. When you have a team that’s incredible in the Premier League, so many champions drop after winning the league."

Despite losing their first game of the Premier League season at the weekend, ​Liverpool still enjoy a 22-point lead over current champions Man City, and are on course for a first league title in 30 years.

Both Liverpool and the City have enjoyed incredible success in recent seasons, and Guardiola's comments suggest that his side will be ready to challenge the Reds for next season's ​Premier League crown.

​Man City's form has been a shadow of their incredible performances last season - where they won four domestic trophies - but Guardiola's men are still competing for the FA Cup and, most importantly, the Champions League.

City winger ​Raheem Sterling has reiterated his manager's post-match message, claiming that what his side have achieved has been nothing short of incredible, while admitting that this is only the beginning of their hunt for silverware this season.

"The league was difficult this year but we’ve won one title so far but we’re still in the running for two more," said Sterling.