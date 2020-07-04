Pep Guardiola Speaks Out on Rumours Linking Thiago With Premier League Move

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted he has 'no doubts' that Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcántara can play in the Premier League, amid rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to Liverpool.





The 29-year-old has spent the last seven years in Germany after joining the club from Catalan giants Barcelona in 2013, and has gone on to win a Bundesliga title in every one of his seven seasons.





However, with only a year left to run on his current contract, rumours have begun to suggest that the midfielder could well heading for the exit door, with the Reds seemingly the most likely destination.





The two men worked together between 2013-16 at Bayern Munich

The Italy-born playmaker has previously worked alongside Guardiola at Barça and at Bayern, and his former manager has claimed he has all the capabilities to make it in the Premier League (quotes via Goal): "No doubt about it. A player who plays for Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League.





“Of course he can play. He’s an exceptional player, but I don’t know what he’s going to do."





While it is not yet confirmed if the player will leave, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already confirmed that he is keen to move on this summer.





The deal would at serious quality to the midfield of Premier League champions Liverpool, with his expiring contract allowing for a cut-price deal to be struck. Despite winning the league comfortably, the Reds' midfield has often been seen as an area that needs strengthening and Thiago could well be the man to slot in alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.





The loss of such an influential player would unsurprisingly be a major blow for the German double winners, albeit the rise of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will somewhat soften the blow.





As for Guardiola, the City boss could well end up facing his former player in this summer's exciting new Champions League format, with it possible for Bayern to meet the Citizens at the semi-final stage.



