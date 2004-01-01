Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'

Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.

The Premier League ruled earlier this week that Man City had breached over 100 regulations in recent years, and though a punishment has not yet been decided, it could range from points deductions to expulsion to the stripping of titles.

When Guardiola addressed the media in the aftermath of this ruling, he accused other Premier League sides (namely Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy) of conspiring against Man City.

He continued this tirade ahead of Sunday's visit of Aston Villa, claiming that having titles retroactively taken away from City would be pointless as those moments still 'belong' to them.

"Those moments belong to us. They absolutely belong to us, regardless of the sentence they belong to us," Guardiola said.

"The goal from Sergio Aguero [in 2012 against QPR], when [Mario] Balotelli slipped. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield [in 2014 against Chelsea]. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard - but that moment belongs to us.

"The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide...but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second."