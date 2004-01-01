Pep Guardiola's Touchline Rant as Liverpool Go Eight Points Clear - 2019/20 Season Highlights

Deep in Autumn, it was time for a Premier League heavyweight clash.





Possible champions-elect versus the reigning champions.





Liverpool v Manchester City.





Two world-class managers going head to head, much like if you replaced Nixon and Chernenko with Guardiola and Klopp in the Two Tribes video. Well, sort of.





Liverpool emerged victorious on the night, striking a decisive blow in the Premier League title race with a 3-1 victory. Eight points clear at the top of the table, the enormity of the Reds' win got to Guardiola as he exploded with a late touchline rant, perhaps indicative of his belief that the title was slipping away.





You could argue it was premature for the tabloids to be throwing around statements such as 'Liverpool's title to lose,' but after 11 wins from 12, it was kind of hard to look past Klopp's men.





There's a scroll of parchment hidden deep inside the Premier League HQ containing the list of reasons Anfield holds City by the scruff of the neck. This year was probably the most difficult for City, as Liverpool were playing with such confidence, such enjoyment and just pure, ripe ability.





The tone for what was to come was laid out in the opening six minutes when Fabinho smashed a thunderbastard of a shot past Claudio Bravo from 25 yards out. The Reds were full value for the lead but in this modern game, nothing is without controversy. VAR controversy to be precise. It wasn't long before we had a big spoonful of it, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was inexplicably not punished for what seemed like a clear handball. Wherever your loyalty lay, we all know it was.





On to Pep Guardiola - a man who looks like he enjoys the finer things in life. Sometimes a single-malt whiskey and a New Orleans jazz classic. Sometimes seafood tapas and a glass of white. A vision of simplistic composure.





But not on this night. Instead, that particular charade was dropped - and rightly so.





Next, a very typical Andy Robertson cross teed up Mohamed Salah to double Liverpool's lead. It wasn't even a poor first half performance from City, Liverpool just wanted it that little bit more.





Half-time came and went. Time for Guardiola to rally and galvanise his troops. But it didn't work, as Sadio Mane made it three just six minutes after the restart. Game, set and match - even if Bernardo Silva did pull a goal back with 12 minutes to go.





The big question, though. Can lightning strike twice? Apparently it can at Anfield. Cue another Alexander-Arnold handball.





This one was arguably less of a handball than the first one but not any less controversial. A one-man Greek Tragedy on the touchline as Pep ran towards Mike Dean, the fourth official, screaming "TWIIIIICE" with his two-fingered tirade. Certainly a sight to behold.





Following the final whistle, Pep thanked referee Micheal Oliver rather sarcastically, as if somebody has really rattled his cage. Really hard to see why. Not.





Maybe it's Liverpool, maybe it's Anfield or maybe Pep has had enough. Either way, whenever you see Pep doing his two-fingered tirade, let's pretend somebody asked him what Toy Story is the best one.



