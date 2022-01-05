Pep Lijnders tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool have confirmed that assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to Thursday's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

With Jurgen Klopp also sidelined following a positive test, Lijnders was expected to lead the match, which Liverpool have requested be postponed because of a combination of injuries, illnesses and other absences ravaging the squad.

We can confirm Pepijn Lijnders has returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, further impacting our preparations for Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2022

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip remain in isolation after positive Covid-19 tests, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Thiago, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott are sidelined with injury.

There are concerns over Liverpool's ability to fulfil the fixture, and now there are questions over who would even lead the team out as the Reds have confirmed Lijnders is now in self-isolation.

It is understood that Lijnders is one of several players and staff members to have tested positive on Tuesday, leading to a cancellation of first-team training in the build-up to Thursday's semi-final.

However, Lijnders' test result was received later in the day, after the request to postpone the fixture had been made.

The EFL have vowed to judge postponement requests on a case-by-case basis but try to operate on the rule that fixtures must be played if a club have at least 14 players available, including one goalkeeper, from their registered first-team squad.

Players under the age of 21 who are not in the official registered squad but have played at least one league match this season, such as Tyler Morton, will be counted in that 14.

The postponement request continues to be considered, with a response expected in the coming hours.