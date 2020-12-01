Perr Schuurs Reacts to Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs has admitted that he is not interested in a move to Liverpool just yet as he wants to focus on developing his game in Amsterdam.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Ajax this season, and his impressive form has led to several rumours suggesting Liverpool have lodged a €30m bid for the Dutch defender.

There have been conflicting reports about the existence of this bid, but the rumours have refused to go away. However, Schuurs now appears to have put the story to bed.

"I know how this works. I heard things and read things, but I have to focus on my game and the team," he said (via Ajax Life). "I was not concerned with Liverpool's interest. You get it and when you are here, you notice how big this club is. But this is only my first year as a starter at Ajax. I want to keep it that way for a little while longer.

“What I am saying, I am not really in favour of leaving the Netherlands quickly. I won't be doing that anytime soon. This is my first season in the team and I want to keep it up. I want to play here for a few more seasons. And I want to win trophies with Ajax.

"I feel as though I keep getting better when I play more. In the Eredivisie, but also through matches in the Champions League."

Well, that's that then.

Liverpool are on the fence about signing a new centre-back in January and would prefer to wait until the summer before splashing out on a young defender, although sources have confirmed to 90min that the Reds have not ruled out bringing their plans forward if the right deal emerges.

Scouts have been tracking Schalke's Ozan Kabak, Villarreal's Pau Torres, Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykola Matvienko, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, but a final decision is yet to be made.

One thing that does seem certain is that Schuurs will not be moving to Anfield anytime soon. The 21-year-old has made it clear that he plans on developing with Ajax for the foreseeable future, so any interested buyers are going to have to wait.

