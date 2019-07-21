Perr Schuurs: Things to Know About the Dutch Defender

With Virgil van Dijk injured, Fabinho injured, and Joel Matip...well, injured, it's understandable that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their central defensive options.

The decision not to replace Dejan Lovren looks increasingly unwise in hindsight, and frequent reports suggest it will be rectified in January. Everyone from Dayot Upamecano to Kalidou Koulibaly (yeah, right) has been linked, but a report from the Mirror over the weekend shone the spotlight on a new contender who seems to fit the bill.

Perr Schuurs.

But who, you ask, is that? This is who.

1. He's Already Had a Trial at Liverpool

Schuurs duels with Mohamed Salah | ANP Sport/Getty Images

Liverpool know who Schuurs is, that much is plainly obvious. He has been on their radar for a while, and even had a trial at the club in 2017, though the decision was made to let him continue his development in the Netherlands.



Ajax soon swooped in, and it is believed Liverpool scouts have kept a close eye on him since, viewing him as a long-term target.



His performance against the Reds last week is only said to have furthered their interest. They do have previous for signing players off the back of impressive Champions League displays - just ask Takumi Minamino.



2. Baby Virgil

Schuurs and some fans | BSR Agency/Getty Images

A massive, commanding defender from the Netherlands, as adept in bringing the ball out from the back and pinging it 40 yards as he is at running straight through a striker to win a header.



Sound familiar?



The Virgil van Dijk comparisons that have been thrust on Schuurs since his emergence were inevitable, but they aren't baseless.



Schuurs is yet to make his debut for the Netherlands, incidentally, but has been in the squad several times, and could benefit from Van Dijk's injury on that front.

3. He's Good in Possession - Like, Really Good

I know its normal for Ajax to have good ball-playing centre-backs, but 19 year old Perr Schuurs has been playing their pre-season friendlies and he's honestly incredible in possession. pic.twitter.com/9EyTaDOj7w — Tiago Estêvão (@TiagoEstv) July 21, 2019

Schuurs is viewed as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Netherlands. His distribution and composure in possession are mightily impressive, and point to his history of playing in midfield as a youth player, though he hasn't featured there for Ajax.



When he doesn't have the ball at his feet, he can often be seen chasing an opponent to the half-way line trying to get it off him, such are his aggressive tendencies.

4. His Family Dinners Are Interesting

Perr has his work cut out for him as he looks to become the most famous Schuurs | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Schuurs' older sister, Demi, is a successful professional tennis player, ranking 12th in the WTA doubles standings with partner Elise Mertens. The duo have just made the semi-finals of the Ostrava Open, which is a tournament of some description.



His dad, Lambert, was an ultra-long-distance runner before embarking on a career in handball. With 312 appearances for the Netherlands, he holds the international record.



His family don't mess about.

5. He's Played a Lot of Football

Schuurs (left) playing football | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Schuurs doesn't turn 21 for another three weeks, but he's already knocking on the door of 100 senior appearance. Annoyingly, at the time of writing, he has turned out 99 times for Fortuna Sitard and Ajax - though that figure rises to 130 if you count appearances for Ajax's B-team in the second tier.



He has captained both Fortuna and Jong Ajax, despite still being a child.

6. He Likes a Goal

Schuurs scoring against Heerenveen | OLAF KRAAK/Getty Images

A quick glance over Schuurs' stats from his time at Fortuna Sittard raises an eyebrow or two for his formidable goal record. Despite making just 60 appearances before Ajax came calling, he made it into double figures for goals. From centre-back.



In his final season there, he was their top scorer on eight, and also chipped in with four assists.



He's a massive asset in both boxes.