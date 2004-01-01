Peter Krawietz provides update on Jurgen Klopp return

Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz has revealed that Jurgen Klopp could be back in the dugout for the club's FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Klopp tested positive for Covid-19 on New Year's Day and was unable to preside over Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Anfield on 2 January.

Due to the volume of coronavirus cases at the club, Liverpool have been unable to play since that game, with their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal postponed on Thursday. The club's training facilities were also closed for a few days this week due to these cases.

Speaking to the press due to Klopp being in isolation, Krawietz provided an update on the whether or not Klopp would be in the dugout for the game this weekend.

"We hope so, of course. He is well so far, he feels fine but of course as well the regulations are how they are and for this he has to do tests as well," he said (via the club's website).

Along with the return of Klopp, Liverpool fans will also be hoping that Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Joel Matip are available on Sunday following their recent positive Covid tests.

While Krawietz refused to provide much info on what Liverpool's squad will look like, he did give a positive update on Matip.

“Joel Matip joined training yesterday again, but we have to see if he is available," he said.

Matip could return on Sunday | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Krawietz also shed light on how players were training while the club's AXA training centre was closed this past week.

"Training ground closed and shut down means nobody can come here, of course," he continued. "But we try to stay in contact during these times with our players, like we did during the lockdown period one year ago or even longer. We try to use the modern media options to stay in contact, one.

"The second thing is, of course, there are no groups which can group together, means as well everybody is on his own.

"Thanks to our really, really great-working athletic department around the team of Andreas Kornmayer, we were able to find solutions for the players. So the ones who were allowed to go out, they could go for a run outside.

"If you are not allowed because of quarantine at home, we tried to work with these players as well, giving them an individual programme day by day. This is the way we tried to keep them in shape."