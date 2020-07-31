Peter Moore to Step Down as Liverpool CEO With Billy Hogan Taking Over From September

Liverpool have confirmed that the club's chief executive officer Peter Moore will be stepping down at the end of August, with Billy Hogan the man to replace him.





Moore spent over 30 years in the United States, working with EA among others, before returning to the United Kingdom in 2017 - signing a three-year deal to become the Reds' CEO. Moore has overseen the club's business operations off the field, but will now be departing upon the expiry of his contract.





Liverpool have taken to their official website to confirm the news. The Reds' principal owner John W. Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon were keen to thank Moore for his dedication and hard work, while also recognising the contributions he has made.





"We would like to place on record our gratitude to Peter for his contribution and moving the club forward over the past three seasons. He has strengthened the club’s business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support," they said.





Moore was keen to stress how special the experience has been. Moore added: “I’ve loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years.





"It’s been an incredible journey and I’d like to pay tribute to John, Tom and Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the business operations at Liverpool.





"To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams. It’s been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever.”





A one-month transitional period is now expected to get underway, with Hogan taking over from Moore. The highly-rated Hogan signed with Liverpool back in 2012 and is currently the managing director and chief commercial officer, but he is now honoured to be taking this next step.





Hogan added: “Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honour to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organisation."



