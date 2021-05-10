PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Year - 2021/22 nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons.

The season is drawing to a close, and that means we it's awards time.

It has been another enthralling Premier League campaign which has offered up a title race that has gone right to the wire. The battle at the other end has been equally intriguing, as has the customary chase for the top four.

So many of the matches played have been decided by moments of individual brilliance from players who have been consistent performers throughout the 38 matches.

But of a host of standout performers, a handful of players have shone brighter than anyone else.

Here are your nominees for the 2021/22 PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Year award...

1. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Conor Gallagher has had a breakthrough campaign | 90min

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed an unforgettable breakthrough season on loan at Crystal Palace from their London rivals Chelsea.



Few would have expected the box-to-box midfielder to have such an impact, but he has delivered several influential performances and become a fan favourite thanks to his unrelenting, tenacious approach.



Gallagher has even broken into Gareth Southgate's England squad, and few would bet against him going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar if he maintains this level - wherever he's playing next season.

2. Declan Rice (West Ham)

Declan Rice has been West Ham's talisman

It feels as though everyone has been waiting for Declan Rice's level to dip, but it simply hasn't happened - the sign of a true top-level midfielder.



Looking past the numbers, Rice has been incredibly consistent for the Hammers, with his performances characterised by intelligent passing, driving runs and excellent defensive work.



The 23-year-old has been central to West Ham's push for European football next season after a memorable Europa League campaign this term. The sky is the limit.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has been a shining light once again | 90min

Although Mohamed Salah was unable to maintain the extraordinary performance levels he displayed in the first half of the season, it has been another sublime 20+ goal season for the Egyptian.



He has been inarguably the best player on the planet for periods this term, utterly unplayable at his best and still contributing even when not on top of his form.



Salah's dazzling dribbling ability and unerring finishing have been a joy to behold once again in 2021/22.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne has been outstanding | 90min

It has been yet another outstanding Premier League campaign for Kevin De Bruyne, who - after going under the radar somewhat at the start of the season - has grabbed Man City's title challenge by the scruff of the neck since December.



De Bruyne has been in superlative, unstoppable form, firing and assisting his side to the brink of another league title - notably netting FOUR times against Wolves.



There is simply not another midfielder on the planet like him.

5. Phil Foden (Man City)

Phil Foden's development has continued apace in 2021/22 | 90min

It feels as though Phil Foden is well on course to fulfil his potential and become one of the greatest players on the planet.



The England international has demonstrated his versatility this season, featuring in no fewer than six different roles in Pep Guardiola's system - and impressing in them all.



A wonderful player to watch, Foden's contribution goes well beyond his already-impressive numbers for a mere 21-year-old, and his influence is only likely to grow on this dominant Man City side.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been exceptional for Liverpool | 90min

Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued his reinvention of the full-back role this season.



The deep-lying playmaker has reached double figures for assists once again in 2021/22, playing a huge role as Liverpool pushed Man City all the way in the title race.



His technique and attacking contributions have been simply sublime, but his defensive work has also been far more astute than many would have you believe.

