Philippe Coutinho 'Pleading' for Liverpool Return as Newcastle Maintain (Actual) Interest

Philippe Coutinho has made plea to Jurgen Klopp to take him back to Anfield this summer and be reunited with the club he spent six years at, claims one report.





Tedious doesn't quite cut it in the never ending Coutinho transfer saga, with the only certainty being that Barcelona 100%, categorically, do not really fancy him any more.





His Bayern Munich venture appeared mildly successful, but they can't (or won't) pay the hefty asking price Barça are commanding, so his loan move will not be made permanent.





Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

Talk of the forward wanting a return to the Premier League has been widely mentioned with Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham among those frequently linked. However, journalist Kevin Palmer has gone one further.





"Philippe Coutinho has made a personal plea to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a bid to engineer his return to Anfield," he wrote in the Sunday World.





"Now his agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed that Coutinho wants to return to Liverpool, even if it means taking a pay cut to seal his return."





That's all well and good, but considering Liverpool backed off €60m superstar striker Timo Werner just recently due to the asking price, it means Coutinho's supposed 'plea' is more than likely to fall on deaf ears.





James Pearce looking like he’s about to drop the biggest ‘Coutinho rumours are wide of the mark’ of all time pic.twitter.com/s2DI2Q7ebP — sabah (@Sabah07) June 13, 2020

There are suitors for him, but 90min understands Liverpool simply aren't one of them.





It was revealed earlier in the week that Tottenham could provide him with a route back to the UK as negotiations taking place, but these reports too appear are fairly flimsy.





What about Newcastle, then? Marca claim that Barcelona are anxiously waiting to see whether the Magpies' proposed takeover will go ahead. Should it be concluded, then they could be one of the very few clubs possessing the financial clout to back up their interest.





