Photos Emerge of Liverpool's Brand Spanking New £50m Training Facility

​Photos have emerged of Liverpool's new £50m training facility which is due to open in July 2020.

The 9,200sqm site based in Kirkby on the outskirts of the city will include amenities for both the first team and the Reds' youth academy.

The state-of the art complex comprises of two gyms, a full-size sports hall, swimming pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There are also dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and offices.

Liverpool are understood to have taken inspiration from the facilities of Red Bull Salzburg, with, according to the ​Independent, representatives from the club visiting the Austrian training complex in an attempt to mirror the setup in their new Kirkby home.

In particular the Reds were seeking to replicate the modern and warm environment they encountered. To do this, the complex will include avenues for lots of natural daylight and simple but crisp detailing.





Liverpool CEO Andy Hughes revealed his excitement that the project was nearing completion, stating to the club's website back in November: "We are really pleased with the progress that has been made and once the new training ground and its associated buildings are complete, the project will provide first-class amenities for our players and staff.

" It has always been our aspiration to provide a clear pathway for progression for our youngsters from the club’s Academy to the first team, and the two facilities are now intrinsically linked.





"Work at the training ground is on track for completion in summer 2020 when we will see the first team and youth football operations come together on one site for the first time in the club’s history."

The development has also seen a significant amount of investment in the local area, with the Reds improving grassroots facilities in the Knowsley area through the redevelopment of the Eddie McArdle Community Pitches.

