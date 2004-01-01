Picking an XI of players who could earn big transfers after Euro 2020

One of the best parts of any major tournament is seeing which players bump up their stock so high that they earn themselves a big transfer.

Known as the 'Andriy Arshavin Effect' (patent pending), we've seen plenty of players seal big moves off the back of some impressive performances at international level, and Euro 2020 has been no exception to that.

Here's an XI of players who have earned themselves a move from this summer's tournament.

Goalkeeper - Tomas Vaclik

Current club: Free agent

Suggested clubs: Wolves, Southampton, Union Berlin

Expect to see Vaclik's name in the rumour mill very soon. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sevilla, where he spent last season as backup to Bono.

This summer, with the Czech Republic, Vaclik has looked far better than an unwanted backup goalkeeper. He has pulled off some outstanding saves and still looks like he's got a few years left at the top level.

Right-back - Denzel Dumfries

Current club: PSV

Suggested clubs: Bayern Munich, Inter, Everton

Probably the breakout star of Euro 2020, Netherlands defender Dumfries is definitely going to be playing for a top team when the transfer window shuts.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Inter are in pursuit of the 25-year-old, who bagged two goals and an assist and looked like the biggest goal threat in the entire Dutch setup.

Centre-back - Nico Elvedi

Current club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Suggested clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham

In a world in which young centre-backs are all the rage, it's a major surprise that Elvedi's name has not been mentioned just yet.

The 24-year-old has shone at the heart of Switzerland's defence and looked more than capable of playing for a Champions League side. His Gladbach team missed out this season, so a move could be on the cards.

Centre-back - Tomas Kalas

Current club: Bristol City

Suggested clubs: Leicester, West Ham

It's been over seven years since Kalas pocketed Luis Suarez, but the Czech Republic defender looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.

A dominant force at the Euros, Kalas is set to spend next season with a Bristol City side who only narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last year. That doesn't add up.

Left-back - Leonardo Spinazzola

Current club: Roma

Suggested clubs: Juventus, Inter

When he left Juventus in 2019, it looked like Spinazzola's journey to the top might be over, but it was actually just beginning.

He has been unreal for Italy on the left side of defence, flying up and down the wing and wreaking havoc against every defender in his path. Spinazzola looks like he could be ready to join one of the game's best sides.

Central midfield - Manuel Locatelli

Current club: Sassuolo

Suggested clubs: Juventus, Manchester City

An obvious one here. Locatelli's popularity was trending upwards after an excellent season with Sassuolo, but his stock is higher than ever after his dominant showings for Italy.

A £40m move to Juventus seems to be on the cards, but pretty much every team in Europe's elite are looking at the 23-year-old.

Central midfield - Christoph Baumgartner

Current club: Hoffenheim

Suggested clubs: Liverpool, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund

After his breakout year with Hoffenheim, the Euros have given Bamgartner the stage he needed to show his talents to the world.

The Austrian is already seeing his name linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, and now that his team are out of the Euros, expect that interest to ramp up.

Central midfield - Renato Sanches

Current club: Lille

Suggested clubs: Liverpool, PSG

Having quietly rebuilt himself in his two years with Lille, Sanches has used the Euros to prove that he has finally reached the level we all expected of him five years ago.

No longer the stressed kid passing to an advertising board at Swansea, Sanches has been a real midfield enforcer, capable of turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye. Players like that are always in demand, so a second £30m+ transfer could be on the cards.

Right wing - Andriy Yarmolenko

Current club: West Ham

Suggested clubs: Southampton, Newcastle

In just four games at the Euros, Yarmolenko has nearly played as many minutes as he managed in the Premier League for West Ham last year.

Now that he has proven his fitness, Yarmolenko will be at a crossroads this summer. Does he look for a fresh start away from West Ham, or does he gamble on getting into a team who almost made it to the Champions League without him?

Striker - Patrik Schick

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Suggested clubs: West Ham, Brighton

When you score one of the greatest goals in the history of the European Championships, there's a good chance scouts are going to take notice of you.

The 25-year-old has been fantastic for the Czech Republic and is one of the most talked-about strikers in the world these days, although whether any club would pay more than the £26m Leverkusen paid for him last summer is up for debate.

Left wing - Mikkel Damsgaard

Current club: Sampdoria

Suggested clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Tottenham

Denmark have been on a real rollercoaster this summer, and part of the upside of that has been the emergence of Sampdoria winger Damsgaard.

With shining performances against both Russia and Wales, the 20-year-old has looked every bit like the star of the future he has long been billed as, and he might be set to take the next step in his career this summer.

